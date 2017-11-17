Judge McCallister to resign, effective Dec. 15

Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister will resign from his position effective Dec. 15, 2017, according to a release from the Arkansas Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission.

The announcement was made Friday.

The case of JDDC v. Judge Bobby McCallister has resulted in an agreed sanction and has the legal effect of "removal from office" as defined in Proctor v. Daniels which includes permanent disqualification from holding judicial office, the release said.

"The agreement saves months of time, hours of work and the cost of litigation. Acceptance of responsibility by Judge McCallister is appreciated and consistent with his and (his counsel's attitude, as we tried to find resolution to this case," the release stated.

The case, which was filed in March, stems from allegations that McCallister had not paid taxes for a number of year.

McCallister was represented by Benca & Benca Law Firm of Little Rock.

