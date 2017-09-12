Judge's Mobile Office to visit Paron today

County Judge Jeff Arey will be taking his Mobile Office to Paron today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Paron Community Center.

“The idea for a mobile office began right after I took office in 2015," Arey said. "I want to be available to talk to the citizens of Saline County at any time about problems or concerns they may have. By holding these mobile offices around the county

I get to meet people that wouldn’t normally come to the courthouse. It is very important to me that they know that I am accessible, and that each community matters.”

Arey will have staff members with him, including the Road Department Superintendent Marty Polk, the Veterans Services Officer Katie Davis, and the Office of Emergency Management Director C.J. Engel.

The Paron Community Center is located at 22265 Highway 9, in Paron. The next mobile stop will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Avilla Community Center. For more information, call 501-303-5640.