Justin Moore to highlight Clubs' benefit event

Arkansas native and country star Justin Moore will once again hold an acoustic performance to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County.

This sixth year for the fundraiser will be Oct. 16 at the clubs’s Riverside location, 1810 Citizens Drive, Benton. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 5:30 p.m.

“He has kids of his own, and he cares about kids,” Jessica Franklin, special events coordinator for the clubs, said.

She said Moore and his family have a home in Saline County and are involved in the community. He started doing the fundraiser because he is friends with a member of the clubs’ board, Bryan O’Neal.

Franklin said the dinner and concert is the clubs’ largest fundraiser and provides over $100,000 of revenue each year.

“It means the world to us,” Franklin said.

Local country band Just Sayin’ is scheduled to open for Moore.

The meat for the dinner will be provided by Corky’s BBQ. Gina’s Catering will do the sides and desserts.

“We are going to mix it up. It is going to be so good,” Franklin said.

Owner of Corky’s, Joe Klein, a former NBA basketball player and gold medalist, will take part in some of the events on the stage before the concert starts.

“He will be a great addition,” Franklin said.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. guests will be able to check out the items available during the silent auction.

At 6:30 p.m. former Razorback David Bazzel will emcee a live auction and question and answer session with Moore, after a board member leads the event in prayer.

After the Q&A, the clubs will show a video about the clubs and the children who are members. The video will follow the clubs’ theme “A Place to Become” and focus on the career dreams of members. After the video, there will be a chance to donate.

For the concert, Moore is planning to bring a guitar player and few members of his band. It will be a more intimate performance than what is available to most concert-goers.

Before the concert, local artist Matt Coburn will be partnering with the clubs to sell four of his paintings. Two will be his American flag pieces and two will be limited edition Saline County designs. Normally, the paintings go for $3,200, but for this event, the paintings will be half off. Half of the proceeds go to the artist and half to the clubs.

Anyone interested in the paintings should contact Franklin at jfranklin@scbgclub.com or call 501-303-0013, or director Emmy Rogers at emmy@scbgclub.com or call 501-317-0053.

Anyone interested in donating to the live or silent auctions can contact Franklin. She said each year the clubs get great items in both auctions.

While they don’t have sponsors for this event, businesses can purchase a table and have their business name on a card on the table. Franklin said she is reaching out to those who purchased tables at last year’s event to ensure they have the chance to purchase them again.

Tables are $1,000 and seat 10 people. Individuals can purchase tickets for $125.

Franklin hopes to have 85 to 90 tables, though the space can comfortably fit up to 95.

She said closer to the event Bazzell, Klein and Moore plan on auctioning off a table on the Buzz radio station.

Franklin feels having a fundraiser of this size is important to club because it is very large and needs a lot of money to operate.

“If we grow, then more children will come and there will be more opportunities we can provide,” Franklin said.

She said the clubs provide a fun, safe place for children after school or during the summer. She added it is a place they can grow as individuals and also make friends.

“The clubs enhance and develops the outlook, character and life prospects of every child who walks through our doors,” Franklin said.

She said tickets and tables are both available for purchase through the clubs. They will be available on Facebook soon and there are plans to create a Justin Moore website for the event.

Franklin said, “We are very thankful for all the community and thankful for all Justin has done for our club.”