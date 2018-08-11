Juvenile killed in I-30 accident Saturday

According to the Arkansas State Police, a juvenile was killed Saturday afternoon after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway of eastbound Interstate 30 near the 119 mile marker.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m.

A report from ASP says the 2011 Jeep Wrangler left the southside of the roadway before striking a drain in the median causing the vehicle to become airborne.

The vehicle would then strike a pillar of the Alcoa Road overpass.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Saline County Coroner's office.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The ASP, Benton Police Department and Newcomb Towning Service responded to the scene.