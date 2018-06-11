Kelloms announces run for mayor of Haskell

Mary Beth Kelloms has announced her candidacy for mayor of Haskell in November election. Kelloms is eager to make her move into the race, stating that “her passion to help others is just in her DNA.”

“I have the confidence, the business sense and the education to lead,” she said.

Kelloms, 47, earned an associate’s degree in science from Three Rivers College and a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational management from John Brown University. She is the owner of M & A Storage LLC and strip mall and OTB Services LLC.

In the past, she has served on the Haskell Planning Commission and she was a pivotal supporter of Future Cardinal Football in Haskell. Kelloms said that she has “found her niche” in disaster relief efforts. As part of Southern Baptist Convention-

Disaster Relief Arkansas, she has served in the aftermaths of Hurricane Sandy in New York, Hurricane Matthew in Greenville, South Carolina, and Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Kelloms said that her relief work has contributed to her renewed desire to serve her own community.

She is also an active member at First Baptist Church of Benton where she serves in numerous congregational activities. Her husband, Andy, has been her partner for 28 years. Andy has worked at Dassault Falcon Jet for longer than 10 years and is currently the director of EHS for Dassault Air Craft Network.

The Kelloms’ son, Zach, has earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and is currently a 2nd Lieutenant serving in the U.S. Air Force at Fort Buckley in Denver.

Their daughter, Alexandra, is a 2018 graduate of Harmony Grove High School and plans to pursue a career in hotel management.

Kelloms said that within the past 18 months, many Haskell residents have encouraged her to step out and run for mayor.

She said they tell her that they know she has devoted her life to standing up for what is right for people of her community.

Kelloms “would love to bring more commerce to Haskell,” yet retain the “small town feel” of the close-knit community.

Kelloms said she has a deep desire to “go beyond” and reach out to create programs that help all Haskell residents. She plans to share these plans later in the fall, when she will bring her specific ideas to the forefront.

Her ultimate goal, she says, is to encourage each resident and the city as a whole to make Haskell the most desired small community in which to reside in Central Arkansas.