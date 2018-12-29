King of Queens: Newest eatery sets record

After only being open a day, Saline County's latest eatery has set a "world record," according to Dairy Queen officials.

According to a post on the official Dairy Queen - Saline County Facebook page, the eatery set the record for highest sales on grand opening day in the company's history.

The popular restaurant officially opened Friday in the Hurricane Creek Village Shopping Center.

