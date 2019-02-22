Lady Cards fall despite late comeback

The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals (19-10) finished one of the school’s best seasons in recent memory on Thursday, slipping to Atkins 68-61 in the first round of the Region 2 Regional Tournament at Perryville High School.

Matched up against the No. 3 Lady Red Devils, Harmony Grove got off to a slow start and trailed 18-12 after the first quarter. Adding 14 more points in the second frame, the Lady Cardinals could not control Atkins on defense and fell behind 35-26 at the break.

“We started off too slow,” said Head Coach Levi Spinks. “We had to fight and claw just to get back in it at all. I don’t know if we used so much energy getting back into that we couldn’t just end it there. But we battled for the whole game and I was really proud of our girls and the way they fought.”

Read the rest in Friday's The Saline Courier.