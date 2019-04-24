Lady Cards slip, strike out 11 times

Time ran out for the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals on Tuesday as they fell 3-2 to top-seeded Baptist Prep in the semifinals of the 5-3A District Tournament in Haskell.

Blanked until the sixth, Harmony Grove found a way to pull back into the contest, scoring two runs to narrow the Lady Eagles’ advantage to 3-2 with an inning to play.

Needing some magic in the seventh, the Lady Cardinals could not pull the rabbit from the hat as they were sat down in order — all via swinging strikeouts.

Both squads played to a nothing-nothing tie until the bottom of the third when Baptist struck for two, using a 2-run single from Mackenzie Childers in the process.

