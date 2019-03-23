Lady Hornets sweep on Friday

After a tough 17-0 loss to Baylor in their second game Thursday, the Bryant Lady Hornets went 3-0 Friday in the Southern Warrior Classic on Friday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to improve to 5-1 in the tournament. The Lady Hornets (11-3) began the day Friday with a 4-1 victory over Plainfield East and followed with a 13-2 win over Mother McAuley and 15-7 rout over Coffee County Central for the 3-0 showing. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier.