Lady Hornets sweep on Friday

Bryant junior Maddie Thompson celebrates a home run in a game earlier this season. Thompson had a big day on Friday, combining for eight hits in three games in the Southern Warrior Classic as Bryant won all three. The Lady Hornets wrapped up the Classic on Saturday with results to be in Monday’s edition. RICK NATION/Special to The Saline Courier
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

After a tough 17-0 loss to Baylor in their second game Thursday, the Bryant Lady Hornets went 3-0 Friday in the Southern Warrior Classic on Friday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to improve to 5-1 in the tournament. The Lady Hornets (11-3) began the day Friday with a 4-1 victory over Plainfield East and followed with a 13-2 win over Mother McAuley and 15-7 rout over Coffee County Central for the 3-0 showing. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier.

