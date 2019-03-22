Lady Panthers earn honors

After a 16-12 season and state tournament appearance, the Benton Lady Panthers basketball team had four players earn All-State and All-Conference honors.

Senior Makenzy Davidson earned All-State, All-State Tournament Team and All-Conference honors after averaging a team-high 10.0 points per game, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. She had a season-high of 23 points.

“She’s just one of those rare players that can play every position if you needed her to and we did,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley said. “Throughout the year she was running the point sometimes and then obviously we would put her down into the post sometimes, depending on match-ups. Very versatile. We need two or three like her every year.

Earning All-Conference for the Lady Panthers were senior Kati Morrow, junior Rhema Riley and sophomore Hannah Brewer.

Read the rest in Friday's The Saline Courier.