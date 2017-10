After sweeping the Mountain Home Bombers 3-0 in the second round of the 6A State Tournament in Greenwood on Wednesday, the Benton Lady Panthers would fall in the semifinals on Thursday. The West No. 2 seed Lady Panthers fell 25-20, 25-14 and 25-21 to the Jonesboro Lady Hurricane (East No. 1) and finish the season at 23-8 overall.