Lady Panthers push past Tigers

Benton senior Makenzy Davidson takes a shot in a game earlier this season. Davidson had a team-high 12 points in a 41-28 win over Brinkley in the Battle at the Brier Friday in Greenbrier. GREG DAVIS/Special to The Saline Courier
TONY LENAHAN
Sports Editor
Saturday, December 22, 2018
GREENBRIER, AR

The Benton Lady Panthers picked up a much-needed win Friday in the Battle at the Brier in Greenbrier. Falling in 4 of their past 5 games, the Lady Panthers downed the Brinkley Lady Tigers 41-28 to get back to even on the season at 6-6.
