Lady Panthers push past Tigers

The Benton Lady Panthers picked up a much-needed win Friday in the Battle at the Brier in Greenbrier. Falling in 4 of their past 5 games, the Lady Panthers downed the Brinkley Lady Tigers 41-28 to get back to even on the season at 6-6.

