Late INT seals 4th upset for Miners

The Bauxite MIners have been on a roller-coaster of emotions this week following the unexpected passing of Tracey Patton, late wife of Head Coach Daryl Patton.

On Friday, the Miners celebrated homecoming with a big 32-28 comeback win over Mena to capture their fourth victory of the season.

A late interception from junior Blake Garrett sealed the win for Bauxite, who will visit a struggling Fountain Lake team next week.

Arkadelphia defeated the Cobras in Week 5, 70-7.

