Lawsuit: Restaurant owner more than $30K behind on rent

A civil suit filed in Saline County Circuit Court on Thursday by Linda Kay Diemer states that Bruno Beqiri, owner and operator of Italian Villa — located at 15228 Interstate 30 in Benton — is more than $30,000 behind in rent payments.

Diemer, former owner of Ed and Kay's, began renting the facility to Beqiri in November 2014 after closing her country eatery following two-plus decades of operation.

Beqiri was reportedly notified that he had breached the contract on April 2, 2018, and he was given a "notice to quit" May 10, 2018.

"This is the fourth time you have fallen into material default sufficient to warrant involvement of this office, and you have been notified for in excess of 60 days that the lease would be terminated if payments were not made in accord therewith," Perry Young, who is serving as Diemer's legal counsel, wrote in a "notice to quit."

Diemer is asking the balance due be paid and for Beqiri to vacate the property, Young told The Saline Courier.

The business is currently closed.

