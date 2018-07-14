Liquor store owner hopes to place Sunday sales on ballot

In Bryant and across the most of the state, residents can purchase an alcoholic beverage in a restaurant on Sundays, however they cannot purchase alcohol at liquor or grocery stores.

Employees at a Bryant liquor store are hoping to change that.

Mark Halford, manager at CrossRoads Wine and Spirits, said employees are currently collecting signatures for a petition to place an item on the ballot in November. The ballot item will involve allowing the off-premise sale of alcohol from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

Halford said the business got the idea to start the petition after receiving comments from customers and from a poll that was featured on The Saline Courier’s website.

Approximately 360 people participated in the poll, 70 percent of people were in favor of Sunday sales; 24 percent of people were against the sale of alcohol on Sunday and 7 percent of people thought that alcohol should be illegal.

Halford added that he has spoken with other liquor store owners and they are collecting signatures as well.

“Let Bryant decide what they want to do,” Halford said.

According to state law, there is a restriction on the sale of alcohol on Sunday, but cities can allow Sunday sales if approved via election, according to Bryant Staff Attorney Chris Madison.

Madison added that for the item to be placed on the ballot in November, the store has to receive 1,148 signatures of registered voters.

Halford said they have not had any negative feedback about the petition, but added that the signatures are being collected at area liquor stores.

If the ballot item is approved by voters, the Bryant City Council must pass an ordinance to allow for the sales.

The residents of Springdale recently voted to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sunday.