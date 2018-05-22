LIVE: 2018 Early Voting Results
Results as of 7:40 p.m.
U.S. CONGRESS
DISTRICT 2
Gwen Combs-D 313
Paul Spencer-D 142
Jonathan Dunkley-D 76
Rep. Clarke Tucker-D 819
ARKANSAS GOVERNOR
Gov. Asa Hutchinson-R 3,345
Jan Morgan-R 1,287
Leticia Sanders-D 338
Jared Henderson-D 999
SECRETARY OF STATE
John Thurston-R 2,929
Rep. Trevor Drown-R 1,431
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
DISTRICT 22
Don Pierce-R 195
Rep. Mickey Gates-R 290
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
DISTRICT 28
Jasen Kelly-R 642
Kerry Murphy-R 446
STATE SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE POS. 3
Judge Kenneth Hixson 1,913
Judge Courtney Goodson 1,792
David Sterling 2,100
SALINE COUNTY PROSECUTOR
Chris Walton 4,279
Parker Jones 1,472
SALINE COUNTY JP
DISTRICT 4
Barbara Howell-R 184
Bobby Cullison-R 129
SALINE COUNTY
JP DISTRICT 6
Mike Creekmoore-R 123
Clint Chism-R 153
CONSTABLE
TOWNSHIP 1
Don Burrow-R 797
Thomas Bragg-R 1,145
CONSTABLE
TOWNSHIP 2
Mark Kizer-R 839
Bobby Hahn-R 1,337
BENTON SCHOOL BOARD
POSITION 6
Chirs Ledbetter 964
Darren Adams 806
Category: