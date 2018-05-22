LIVE: 2018 Early Voting Results

Tuesday, May 22, 2018
BENTON, AR

Results as of 7:40 p.m.

U.S. CONGRESS
DISTRICT 2

Gwen Combs-D 313
Paul Spencer-D 142
Jonathan Dunkley-D 76
Rep. Clarke Tucker-D 819

ARKANSAS GOVERNOR

Gov. Asa Hutchinson-R 3,345
Jan Morgan-R 1,287

Leticia Sanders-D 338
Jared Henderson-D 999

SECRETARY OF STATE

John Thurston-R 2,929
Rep. Trevor Drown-R 1,431

STATE REPRESENTATIVE
DISTRICT 22

Don Pierce-R 195
Rep. Mickey Gates-R 290

STATE REPRESENTATIVE
DISTRICT 28

Jasen Kelly-R 642
Kerry Murphy-R 446

STATE SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE POS. 3

Judge Kenneth Hixson 1,913
Judge Courtney Goodson 1,792
David Sterling 2,100

SALINE COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Chris Walton 4,279
Parker Jones 1,472

SALINE COUNTY JP
DISTRICT 4

Barbara Howell-R 184
Bobby Cullison-R 129

SALINE COUNTY
JP DISTRICT 6

Mike Creekmoore-R 123
Clint Chism-R 153

CONSTABLE
TOWNSHIP 1

Don Burrow-R 797
Thomas Bragg-R 1,145

CONSTABLE
TOWNSHIP 2

Mark Kizer-R 839
Bobby Hahn-R 1,337

BENTON SCHOOL BOARD
POSITION 6

Chirs Ledbetter 964
Darren Adams 806

