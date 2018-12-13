Local angels still in need of adoption ahead of Christmas

As of press time, The Salvation Army of Saline County still has 55 angels in need of adoption for Christmas.

“I would like to see no family in need that signed up with us without a Christmas,” said Shelley Muller, social services manager.

The organization has extended the deadline to adopt an angel and return gifts to Saturday. Parents will be picking up gifts for their children Tuesday at the Saline County Fairgrounds.

The Salvation Army has reached out to local media and other corporations and the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce to help get the angels adopted.

Each angel holds the wish list of a child in need in Saline County. It also includes their clothing and shoe sizes.

Angels can be picked up and gifts can be dropped off at The Salvation Army, located at 22000 Interstate 30 North in Bryant — in the shopping center with Luigi’s Pizza and Pasta — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If there are any angels left by Saturday, Muller will have to reach out to The Salvation Army’s corporate office to shop for the remaining children.

Muller said the last time The Salvation Army of Saline County was this close to Christmas without all angels adopted was eight years ago when there were 30 left.

Next year, she hopes to extend the deadline to give people more chances to get an angel.

One new thing this year was both Saline County Library locations had Angel Trees.

“(The library) did a phenomenal job,” Muller said, adding they collected the names and phone numbers of those who took an angel.

Anyone wishing to contribute can get an angel to buy for or bring toys, clothes, jackets and shoes to the office to be used for an angel.

This year, The Salvation Army of Saline County had 540 angels to adopt. In addition to the library, there was an angel tree set up at the Bryant Walmart.

Muller said all the angels in Saline County are Saline County residents, not from other counties.

“I am very grateful for all who have participated,” Muller said. “God is going to pull it together.”