Local attorney to be recognized at fundraising event

Benton attorney Jennifer Lancaster, of Lancaster Law Firm, met the founder of Women's Own Worth, Jajuan Archer, a couple of years ago through their experience with the Leadership Saline County program.

The women said they are very thankful to have met each other.

Archer calls their meeting "a major God thing."

Archer is a domestic violence survivor who started the Women's Own Worth organization to help other victims of violent crimes and domestic violence.

After hearing Archer's story and seeing her assertive nature, Lancaster wanted to help the organization.

"I wanted to be a part of that," Lancaster said.

Lancaster represents and assists Women's Own Worth clients at no costs during court proceedings for orders of protection and divorces.

"I really think (women) need to lift up each other," Lancaster said.

Because of her work to help these victims, Lancaster will be recognized by receiving the Women's Own Worth Woman of the Year Volunteer Award during a fundraising event for the organization.

"I'm so shocked and so humbled," Lancaster said.

She also commended her husband, attorney Clint Lancaster, who assists and represents victims of domestic violence as well.

"He goes to court so often," Lancaster said. "Everything we do is always a team effort."

Archer said Lancaster received the award for all of the time she and her husband gives to the organization.

"Time is so much bigger than any check someone could write," Archer said. "We can give our money and our things ... but our time, we can never get back."

The WOWapalooza event is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock.

Along with Lancaster being awarded, state Rep. Charlene Fite will be recognized as the Women's Own Worth Woman of the Year public servant.

Fite, of Van Buren, sponsored legislation earlier this year to require cosmetologists to receive training in identifying signs of abuse.

Fite's bill was approved in March and became Act 488.

The event will include live and silent auctions and live entertainment by Spencer Ondrisek. First Lady Susan Hutchinson will be speaking, as well as some domestic violence survivors.

Tickets for the event are $100, Archer said.

A wide variety of items will be auctioned during the event, including furniture from Ashley Furniture HomeStore, jewelry from Sissy's Log Cabin and a ACT tutoring class by Shadee Delshad of Ptolemy Test Prep and Tutoring.

Currently, raffle tickets are being sold for a ring valued at $5,000 provided by iPawn in Little Rock.

The raffle tickets are $25 a ticket or five tickets for $100. The tickets can be purchased at Lancaster Law Firm or by contacting Archer at 501-303-9978.

Sponsors for the event include Everett Buick GMC, Benihana, Riverfront Steakhouse, Wyndham Riverfront in Little Rock, The Lancaster Law Firm, Riverstone Wellness Center, FIS, Garver Engineering, Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association, Souther Glazer's Wine and Spirits, Little Rock Family Dental Care and Arkansas Marine Boat Sales and Service, River City Flooring and Ashley Furniture HomeStore.

For women who are involved in an abusive relationship or may know someone who is, Archer encourages them to read the book "Domestic Violence: A Practical Guide for Navigating the Legal System in Arkansas."

Archer and Lancaster also encourage people to speak with Janelle Archer, the domestic violence advocate at the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

She helps people get an order of protection.

"She is very knowledgeable and compassionate," Lancaster added.