Local attorney to seek prosecutor post

A second candidate has entered his name in the running for Saline County prosecuting attorney.

Local attorney Parker Jones said Wednesday that he plans to seek the position during the May 2018.

“I’m running because I believe it’s time for change and a new direction in the prosecuting attorney’s office so that we can lower the growing crime rate in Saline County,” Jones said. “Anyone can promise to crack down on violent crime, but I plan to be a better partner with law enforcement and the schools in Saline County to help counter the prevailing trends that create crime. I plan to punish those responsible for committing crimes and seek justice for victims, but I also want to prevent crime before we need to punish. Finally, we must work together to fight the growing opioid crisis that has harmed too many people and destroyed too many families in our county”

See the fill announcement in Thursday's issue of The Saline Courier.