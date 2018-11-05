Local Best Buy closes shop for good

Best Buy in Benton is "permanently closed" as of today, according to a recorded message on the store's answering service.

It was reported in May that the business would be closing its doors for good in November.

“We will not be renewing the lease of that store,” said Best Buy spokesman Shane Katzman in May. “Over the years, customers in the area have shown us that they prefer to shop at our West Little Rock store because it offers more premium brands and creates a better overall customer experience.”

At the time Katzman said the business was working with current employees in preparation for the closing.

“We always want to keep as many employees as possible,” Katzman said. “We work to transfer them to nearby stores. They are the experts who have gone through extensive training. All permanent full-time and part-time employees who do not stay with us will receive a severance package.”

Best Buy is not the first anchor store to leave the Alcoa Exchange shopping center. Old Navy departed in January 2017 and that space only recently gained a suitor with Five Below. It was the temporary home of Halloween Express last fall, which offered costumes and decorations for a limited time.