Local business man to bring 'Urban Air' to ex-JCPenney

In an announcement set to be made Friday morning, Jerrod Phillips, owner of Hangtime Trampoline Park in Benton, will officially outline plans to bring Urban Air Adventure Park to the former JCPenney location on Military Road in Benton.

The announcement is set for 11 a.m. Friday at 1512 Military Rd. in Benton.

Phillips opened Hangtime in late 2016.

JCPenney closed in 2017.

See Saturday's issue of The Saline Courier for more details.