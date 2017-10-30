Local business owner dies awaiting heart transplant

A well-known local business owner has died.

Michael Griffiths, 59, of Alexander, owner of Rib Crib BBQ in Benton, died Thursday after a battle with heart-related illnesses.

Anna Griffiths' Twitter account said her father was placed on a waiting list for a heart transplant in July.

The social media account also said that the late businessman battled — and defeated cancer — recently as well.

Anna Griffiths released the following message via Twitter:

"My dad is giving sight to 2 people, his skin is going to help burn victims, & his bones to cancer patients. He is still making a difference."

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sarah Stone Griffiths; his children, Graham Michael, Grace Cayley, and Anna Gayle; his mother, Donna Griffiths; and a sister.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in Bryant.