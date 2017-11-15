Local cowboy wrestles way to Canadian title

A homegrown Benton cowboy added another prominent buckle to his trophy case Sunday after winning the Canadian Finals Rodeo in steer wrestling.

Jason Thomas, 27, took home the title of champion after finishing first in the average with a time of 3.9 seconds and was tops in earnings among wrestlers at $42,550.

“I am pretty pumped and excited about it,” Thomas said.

The five-day, six-go-round event took place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Not only did Thomas win the event, he is the first American steer wrestler to finish at the top in the event.

“That is another big accomplishment, too,” he added.

Thomas put together a stellar performance, setting the six-head record for time with his 3.9-second average.

He opened the rodeo with a second-place finish in the first go-round with a speedy time of 3.5 seconds, followed by a fourth-place showing with a time of 4.5.

On Friday, Thomas ended the third go-round with another 3.5, good for third before throwing a steer down for a 3.9 finish in the Saturday matinee. Thomas would earn his first top finish in the fifth go-round with a time of 3.8 in the Saturday evening run, ending the rodeo with a 4.2 time, good for fourth in the final go-round on Sunday.

Now living in Texas, the Benton native and Harmony Grove High School graduate finished more than $12,000 ahead of runner-up Straws Milan during the event.

The win also netted Thomas a saddle and a championship buckle, not to mention the hefty payday.

“I don’t know if you could have written it out any better,” Thomas said.

To qualify for the CFR, cowboys must compete in at least 15 Canadian rodeos during the year, which Thomas obviously accomplished.

See Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full story.