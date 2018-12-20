Local Dairy Queen announces grand opening date

The new Dairy Queen location opening at 2014 Arkansas 5 N., in Benton, will officially open to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 28.

You Scream Holdings LLC, the owners of the Saline County Dairy Queen, sent out a text today at 9 a.m. to all its fans who signed up for a text alert so they would be the first to know the opening date.

"We want the community to take pride in the store," said Blake Lively, owner of You Scream, said. "This is their Dairy Queen."

Fans can still text DQSALINE to 25827 for texts from Dairy Queen. They will receive coupons, rainy day deals and may even earn something special on grand opening day, Lively said.

The store will offer a variety of classic American food and frozen treats.

The first 100 people who purchase a cake on grand opening day will receive one mini

Blizzard per week for a year, as voted by fans on Facebook.

This is the fourth Dairy Queen You Scream has opened in Central Arkansas.

Lively is excited to be coming into the community. He wants the community to think of it as their store.

"It is always excited to go in to a new area," Lively said. "The community is excited and that makes us excited."

See Thursday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.