Local developer offers to purchase Palace Theatre

According to a purchase offer obtained by The Saline Courier, Hipskind Excavating LLC. has offered the city of Benton $25,000 for the purchase of the Palace Theatre, located at 224 W. South St. in Benton.

In the offer, the buyer, Shawn Hipskind, agrees to "maintain historical district and facade" of the structure.

Also included in the offer is the first right of refusal on the sale of the adjoining building at 222 W. South St.

A projected closing date is set for May 30.

An emergency Benton City Council meeting has been called for 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the purchase offer.

All meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.

More information will be published in Thursday's issue of The Saline Courier.