Local organizations bring Christmas cheer to hundreds

Christmas was a little brighter for 350 families in Saline County this year, thanks to the efforts of the Benton Middle School Elf Club, the Kiwanis Club of Saline County, the Dixie Car Club and CJCOHN. The combined efforts of these groups provided Christmas dinner and gifts to local families on Christmas Day.

The club collected money during the first half of the school year, as it has done in years past, through the sale of Butter Braids, turkey feathers, Halloween games, a dance and other student donations. Efforts raised approximately $20,000.

The group was under the guidance of school sponsors Christy Ray, Rebecca Ward, Michael Gaither and Cassie Bell.

On Friday, 50 of the Elf Club members loaded a bus for Walmart and shopped until all the money was spent, buying toy cars and trucks, dolls, Legos and balls of all kinds. Presents were purchased for children ranging in age from infants to pre-teenagers.

Bikes from trikes to mountain bikes were among the largest purchased items.

When the shopping concluded, a truck donated by Curtis Ferguson, of Ferguson’s Furniture, was loaded for transport to the school where gifts were sorted by age group.

On Saturday, the Kiwanis Club of Saline County and members of the Dixie Car Club arrived with more toys and special gifts that were collected from toy drives and funds raised throughout the year.

Club volunteers also helped the families choose the toys.