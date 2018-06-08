Local prosecutors, law enforcement to be featured on true crime series

Local prosecutors and law enforcement will be featured on the true crime series "Snapped" at 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday

The episode which will air on the Oxygen Network will tell the story of Marissa Wright, of Traskwood, who was sentenced by Saline County Circuit Court Judge Gary Arnold to two life sentences in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after two bodies were found buried on her property.

Wright pleaded guilty in 2012 to two counts of murder in the first degree.