Local restaurants hoping to hire Dixie Cafe staff

Restaurants hope to hire Dixie staff

At least five local restaurants are hoping to hire the former employees of The Dixie Cafe who were laid off suddenly Tuesday.

Mitzi Wheeler, owner of the Bryant Cafe, is seeking a cook, but encourages any waitstaff to apply in case any other openings occur.

Greg White, of Larry's Pizza in Bryant, is seeking three new employees.

Dan Reed, owner of Dan's I-30 Diner in Benton, is seeking a part-time waitress and believes he will have a cook position open soon.

Diego Miceli, of Luigi's Pizza and Pasta in Bryant, said his restaurant needs two waitstaff and will consider one kitchen employee.

Nick Gann, co-owner of Home Plate Diner in Bryant, has five open positions, some that were already open and some created to help out.

All of the owners agreed it is important to the community to try to ensure as many of the former Dixie staff get new jobs quickly.

The Little Rock-based chains The Dixie Cafe and The Delta Cafe announce Monday they would be closing all locations at the end of business Wednesday.

The Benton location, which has operated for 20 years, was forced to shut its doors a day early due to selling out of food following a two-day rush of guests.

See Thursday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full story.