Local youth organization celebrating golden milestone

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County will be celebrating 50 years of serving children and building leaders in the community throughout 2019.

“I feel privileged to get to build on the legacy that these men and women before me have set,”said Emmy Rogers, director of development.

Rogers feels the Clubs’ long tenure has built trust with the community, which in turn has brought support to the Clubs. She feels that support is a component of the Clubs’ success.

“We are truly blessed to be embarking on the 50th anniversary of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County,” said CEO Jasen Kelly. “The rich history of the Clubs is a true reflection of our city, citizens supporting this organization since its opening.”

The Clubs have grown from the 200 boys it served in its first year to 5,619 total served in 2018, which includes 3,304 registered members and those who participate in sports offered by the Clubs. The Clubs serve an average of 641 members every day.

“We are an after-school and summer program that is different than a daycare,” Rogers said, adding the Clubs are education focused, along with offering a variety of activities from sports to music lessons to technology.

According to the Clubs’ history, the idea of creating what was then known as the Boys Club of Benton began in 1968. It opened in the former City Water Works building in November of that year, but didn’t get its official charter from the Boys Clubs of America until Nov. 10, 1969.

Due to the Club’s growth, it relocated to Cox Street in 1978.

Girls became members beginning in 1991, which changed the name to the Boys & Girls Club of Saline County.

After closing temporarily in 1994, the Clubs reopened and saw so much growth it had to expand within a year.

In 1998, the Club added a new unit — Covenant Connection — at the Alexander Youth Services Center. Cedar Mountain Club was added in 2016, just outside of the west gate of Hot Springs Village.

April 1, 2017, the Clubs’ new flagship location, Riverside Club, opened with two floors of space for classes, a computer lab and administrative offices, along with a large gymnasium with space for members to play several games at once.

The new location is 52,000 square feet.

In November 2017, the Clubs also added a daycare in Hot Springs Village that was renamed Great Futures, which serves 70 children between ages 6 weeks and 6 years old.

Part of what Rogers thinks helps the Clubs’ success is the long tenure of Kelly and Riverside Director Heath Massey, who have been with the organization for 20 years.

Rogers said the Clubs have five core programs that everything they offer to the members centers around, education and career development, character and leadership development, the arts, sports, fitness and recreation and health and life skills.

Rogers said the Clubs are places where children can get a snack, complete their homework and even learn a new skill like photography or how to play the guitar.

There is also a clothes closet to help ensure children have what they need. The Clubs even have some items parents can use for job interviews.

“We want to take care of the youth, but also their parents,” Rogers said.

The Clubs also offer three scholarships, plus one for the member selected as Youth of the Year.

Through a partnership with Benton schools, members can take a bus from school to the Clubs. Rogers said that is a great help to parents to know their child has somewhere safe to go that provides engaging activities.

During the summer, members receive breakfast, lunch and a snack every day they are at the Clubs.

Rogers said members do pay a fee for membership of $250 a year, but it actually costs the Clubs $596 per member to run the clubs or $5,394 per day. They also provide scholarships and discounted memberships to ensure those who can’t afford the fee can still join.

“We won’t turn a child away,” Rogers said.

To help cover the cost to run the Clubs, fundraisers are held, such as the annual Justin Moore’s Night to Become, along with receiving donations from the community.

“Our goal is to continue serving children of Central Arkansas by providing quality programs during out-of-school-time hours,” Kelly said. “We hope to expand to other parts of Saline and Garland counties in the near future.”

Rogers said the Clubs plan to bring the 50th anniversary celebration into all its activities and events throughout the year. The Clubs are looking at holding a special celebration for the anniversary some time this year for the entire community.

There will also be T-shirts for sale with a vintage logo.

Rogers is looking to the future and believes the Clubs will continue to support the children of the community for 50 more years to come.