Longtime business owner, James Posey, dies at 71

James Posey Jr., the longtime owner and operator of Posey's Garage and Auto Repair in Benton, died suddenly Monday.

He was 71

Posey had operated the Benton business for 31 years. The U.S. Navy veteran was also an active member of the Downtown Benton Business Owners Association and the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Posey is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wanda Posey, of Benton; a son, Justin Posey (Mary), of Benton; two sisters, Edith Walsh, of Royal, and Jodi Martinez, of Florida; and his loving dog, Biscuit.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ashby Funeral Home, located at 108 W. Narroway St. in Benton.

In lieu of flowers, family members are requesting attendees bring a written note explaining a favorite Posey memory for a family memorial book.

A full-length feature will be published in an issue of The Saline Courier following the service.