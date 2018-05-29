Longtime columnist David Hughes dies Tuesday

David Hughes, longtime newspaper professional and special guest columnist for The Saline Courier, passed away Tuesday at his Benton home.

Saline County Coroner Kevin Cleghorn confirmed Hughes’ death Tuesday.

Hughes returned to his roots recently, moving back to Arkansas after living in Virginia for many years. The retired photographer and newspaper editor continued his skill with the Courier, publishing a lengthy column, “Views From The Clock Tower,” each Sunday in the publication’s Living section.

The piece was a favorite among many longtime Saline County residents as his work usually touched on the past and how things used to be around the county.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.