Longtime Courier manager to be honored for 50 years of service

Pat Stuckey, The Saline Courier's composing department director, is being honored Friday for half a century in the newspaper profession.

She is one of three Arkansas journalists selected to receive the Golden 50 Service Award from the Arkansas Press Association.

The Board of Directors of the APA approved Stuckey, David McCollum and Jimmy Robertson to receive the awards at the annual APA honors banquet Friday night at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in downtown Little Rock at the annual APA "honors banquet."

Stuckey — known by most as "Miss Pat" — says she loves her job today as much as she did when she started in the profession 50 years ago.

"I'm just blessed to be able to work at what I love," she said

Her longtime career began in 1967 when she was still in high school.

"It was May 1967 and school was out for the summer," Stuckey said. "Because I wouldn't be able to drive till my 16th birthday in November, my mother got a paper route delivering the Arkansas Democrat and she and I ran the route daily which included several miles in Pulaski and Saline counties.

"The Democrat was an afternoon paper then, with the exception of Sunday, when it was delivered early in the morning. I added the Benton Courier to my paper deliveries in '68 - the city rack route — and by the summer of '69 gave up the Democrat route, keeping the Courier route and working at night as a waitress, and at various other 'second' jobs through the years.

She recalled that It was Nov. 2, 1970, when Ron Meyer, general manager of the Benton Courier, "took a chance on me, just barely out of high school, to help design and place commercial advertisements in the most popular Saline County local news source.

"I was terrified.' Stuckey said.

Now, 50 years later, Stuckey still enjoys her job and the day-to-day grind of the newspaper business.

"I absolutely love my job," she said. "I've been so fortunate and blessed to work with a lot of talented and special people, not to mention so many good friends, including reuniting with Lynda Hollenbeck, who started at the Courier the same time in 1970 as I did.

"I would love to list all of the many people who had an impact on my career - the managers, the writers, sales people and especially my biggest fan and mentor - my husband (Chuck Stuckey). He has always been very supportive, insightful and proud of my accomplishments."

