Lonsdale crash kills 1 Wednesday

An Arkadelphia man died Wednesday after crashing his vehicle in Lonsdale, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in Garland County

Jackie Gray, 67, was traveling westbound on U.S. 70 when he crossed the center turning lane, both eastbound lanes of traffic and left the roadway.

ASP says Gray’s 2002 Buick struck a ditch before hitting a tree head-on. Gray was pronounced dead at the scene by Garland County Coroner Stuart Smedley.

The fatal wreck is the 182 this year and 191st death on Arkansas roadways in 2018.

Around 12:30 a.m., Ashleye Pharr, of Hot Springs, was killed in an unrelated accident after her vehicle left the roadway of westbound Interstate 30 before striking the Troutt Motel in Benton.