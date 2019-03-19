Loose gravel causes car to crash into Benton pond

The driver of a 2001 Jaguar lost control and crashed into a pond on Arkansas 5 near Riverside Grocery and Catering in Benton around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to Liz Chapman, spokesman for the Arkansas State Police.

According to Chapman, the driver lost control after hitting loose gravel while traveling southbound.

Both adult occupants were able to escape the vehicle before it sank, she added.

No injuries were reported.

Newcomb Wrecker Service responded to the scene and removed the vehicle from the pond.