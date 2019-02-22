LOTS OF LOVE: Benton Animal Control dedicated to finding forever homes

Who doesn’t like animals? A pet can bring comfort to the sick, strength to the weak and joy to a child … and the child at heart. You will not find a group of people who love animals more than the staff of the Animal Control Department here in Benton.

After all, the creatures they deal with on a day-to-day basis are not the easy cases. They see the unwanted, the sick and the stray. But it is not only dogs and cats. They have also handled calls regarding horses, goats, pigs, possums, raccoons, squirrels, wolves, coyotes and even ferrets.

Welcome to the world of animal control.

Terry Parsons has been the manager of the department since 2014 and has not looked back. Along with his staff, tremendous gains have been made and the numbers are there to prove it.

Adoption rates have increased significantly from 2014 through 2018. Cat adoptions have gone from 20 percent to 79 percent. Dog adoptions were impressive as well, going from 70 percent to 91 percent.

Last year, more than 690 dogs came through the kennel for one reason or another. Ninety-four of those were animals that the owner brought back. “Most of them were brought back because the owner felt it was more than they could handle,” Parsons said. “Other reasons include that the animal was not allowed by a landlord or that it was sick and no veterinary assistance was available for the owner.”

The team at Animal Control includes Stephen Cave, Marvin Wheeler and Elizabeth White as Animal Control officers. Alan Rafferty and Caleb Chism are the Kennel Masters. Lucehia Mansker manages the office and is the hub of everything that goes on. Lauren Taylor works part-time and is eager to assist in any way she can. Each one of them has a true heart of compassion for animals.

Certifications for this crew are numerous.

Parsons, Cave and Wheeler are nationally certified Animal Control officers.

Wheeler and Parsons are certified Equine Cruelty Investigators and Animal Cruelty Investigators.

Chism, Rafferty and Parsons are Shelter Tech Certified. Additionally, Parsons has received certification in Comprehensive Animal Management.

An adoption trailer was recently added to the department. This allows animals that are available for new owners to be taken into the community during various events, increasing the visibility of the department’s effort to find homes for the animals in the shelter.

Parsons and his team have found new and inventive ways to find new homes for otherwise tough-to-place animals.

Scouring the country, Parsons found a humane shelter in Golden Valley, Minnesota, that will take as many dogs as he can transport.

When asked why the shelter is so eager for the animals, Parsons says, “There is a shortage of dogs in the northeast and northern parts of the United States. Spay and neuter laws that were passed have thinned out the populations as the older dogs die.”

The trip up north is 877 miles one-way and is traveled several times a year, with 240 dogs making the journey.

A shelter partnership with PetSmart at the Shoppes of Benton along Interstate 30, west of the Alcoa Road exit, was developed to specifically help with cat adoptions. Animals are housed at the store. Parsons says the arrangement has worked out incredibly well for both parties.

Inevitably, any discussion about municipal animal control comes around to euthanasia.

Parsons says the circumstances for which an animal in the shelter is euthanized are limited.

“There are only three reasons. First is that if it is court-ordered. The second is if the animal is so aggressive it is a danger to others. The third is if the animal is so sick that a veterinarian says there is no chance for survival,” Parsons said

He added that euthanasia is an emotionally difficult process for his staff to complete.

“It’s just like an execution to us. We have several staff trained to do it. For one person to be the only one would be too stressful. Watching the animal die is difficult. We are human. It wears you down,” Parsons said.

Parsons invites anyone to visit at 606 W. Willow Street.