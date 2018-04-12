Low-cost shot clinic set Sunday in Bauxite

The Humane Society of Saline County will host a drive-through, low-cost shot clinic Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at 101 School Street in Bauxite, located directly behind the the Bauxite Post Office.

Vaccinations for dogs and cats will be $10 for rabies shots and $10 for annual shots.

Bordetella shots (kennel cough) for dogs will also cost $10.

Only cash will be accepted for payments.

For more information, call 501-557-5518, or email WeHelpAnimals@aol.com.