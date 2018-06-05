Madison, Knight taken in MLB Draft

Former Bauxite flame thrower Ben Madison can now call himself a professional baseball player after being picked with the 256th overall choice in this year’s Major League Baseball First Year Player draft.

He was chosen by the San Francisco Giants in the ninth round.

Madison is coming off arguably the greatest year of his playing career at Central Baptist College where he was named NCCAA Pitcher of the Year.

Madison joins former Bryant Hornet Blain Knight at the professional level in this year’s draft.

Knight was picked with the in the third round Tuesday, going to Baltimore with the 87th overall selection.

Knight is currently 11-0 on the year for the Arkansas Razorbacks as the Hogs prepare for the upcoming Super Regional Tournament.

See Wednesday’s issue of The Saline Courier for more information on the two pitchers.