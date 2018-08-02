Malvern man arrested during traffic stop

Officers with the Benton Police Department arrested a Malvern man on multiple charges following a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

Christopher Neal, 29, was spotted in the area of Heritage Farms subdivision following a report of a subject attempting to enter a garage.

Due to his vehicle matching reports from an earlier incident in the same area, officers were able to conduct a traffic stop shortly after identifying his vehicle.

Numerous IDs, credit cards, checks, and banking information were found in Neal’s possession, along with pills and various other items. After detectives interviewed Neal, he was charged with four counts of forgery, breaking or entering, residential burglary, seven counts of theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and theft of property.

Due to the nature of his crimes and more evidence to be processed, officers anticipate additional charges to be filed.

BNPD Captain Kevin Russell emphasized the importance of residents reporting suspicious activity, something he says can often save many individuals from becoming victims.

“We received a tip earlier in the day of this suspect being on property where he didn’t belong, and because of that tip, we were able to apprehend the suspect and prevent him from causing further harm. We can’t say enough how important it is for residents to let us know when they observe any activity that seems out of the ordinary.”

This investigation is ongoing and as mentioned, additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword "BNPD" in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.