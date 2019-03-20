Man acquitted of rape charge

After being detained in the Saline County Detention Center for more than a year, a Saline County man was recently freed.

Jason Mitchell, 36, of Haskell, was acquitted after a jury deliberated in Saline County Circuit Court for about two hours, according to Bobby Digby who served as Mitchell's legal counsel.

Mitchell was arrested in December 2017 after a juvenile accused him of a 2016 rape.

Digby said Mitchell's accuser told eight different people conflicting stories about the incident. There was also no physical evidence that a rape had occurred, he said.

The attorney called the case "difficult and emotional."

"There is no winner in this case," Digby said.

Mitchell, who had been booked into the Saline County Detention Center on Nov. 14, 2017, was released at 5:41 p.m. March 13.

Digby also commended Saline County Deputy Prosecutor Carrie Robertson for her hard work during the case.

"The prosecutor put on a good case," he added.