Man charged with voyeurism, child porn after camera found in restroom

The Benton Police Department arrested 28-year-old Matthew McCoy, of Rison, without incident Monday, on 30 counts of video voyeurism and two counts of computer child pornography.

All charges stem from a camera discovered in a restroom at a Benton residence.

Benton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is overseeing the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.