Man dies from injuries suffered during altercation at Dollar General

A man who was involved in a recent altercation has died from his injuries, according to the Saline County prosecuting attorney's office.

Stanley Kaiser died Friday after his "injuries recently became critical," said Rebecca Bush, chief deputy prosecutor.

Phillip Belcher was arrested Dec. 18 following the altercation that took place at Dollar General on Arch Street and charged with second-degree battery. The incident occurred Dec. 11, according to Bush.

Bush added that Kiser suffered head injuries during the altercation.

A hearing to reconsider Belcher's bond is set at 10 a.m. Wednesday before Saline County District Judge Mike Robinson.

Currently, the suspect is out on bond.

Bush said the prosecutor's office is reviewing the facts to determine what grade of homicide is appropriate for this case.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.