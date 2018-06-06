Man exposes himself, steals food at McDonald's

A Benton man is facing several charges after he allegedly asked a McDonald's employee for sexual favors and then exposed himself at the restaurant on Military Road on Saturday, according to a police report.

When Benton officers responded to the restaurant, an employee told them that Jeremy Daughenbaugh, 30, was asking her to have sex with him.

"When she told him that she would not, he offered to purchase a hotel room for the night to take her to. She again told him that she would not and returned to the front counter of the store," according to the report.

An officer noted that when he first encountered Daughenbaugh "he was swaying in a circular motion and was not steady on his feet."

The pupils of Daughenbaugh's eyes were "so small that they were almost nonexistent."

The McDonald's employee further told the officer that Daughenbaugh continued to ask her for sexual favors before having a seat at a table. A short time later, she looked over and saw that he was eating food. She would later realize that he was eating food another customer had ordered, according to the report.

While taking a break, the employee sat with another person in the dining area of the restaurant. Daughenbaugh approached her again and reportedly "pulled his (privates) from his pants and began to masturbate," the employee told officers.

Another employee then escorted Daughenbaugh out of the restaurant.

During the investigation, the victim told officers that Daughenbaugh said he had taken acid, Xanax, heroin and cocaine. Officers also located five syringes and a small plastic bag containing one full Xanax pill and two halves of another medication.

Daughenbaugh was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment, public sexual indecency, theft of property and public intoxication.

He was released from the Saline County Detention Center on Monday afternoon after posting a $100,000 bond.