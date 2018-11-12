Man to receive resentencing hearing in ’92 slaying case

A Saline County man who was convicted of a 1992 murder is scheduled to appear in Saline County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a resentencing hearing.

Judge Grisham Phillips will be presiding.

Chad Kitchell, who is currently incarcerated at Tucker Maximum Security Prison, is one of more than 50 people across the state who will have resentencing hearings in connection with a 2011 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The ruling forbids a juvenile defendant from facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kitchell has spent 26 years in prison for his involvement in the murder of Robin Richardson, 13, and the attempted murder of her mother, Hazel Richardson.

Kitchell was convicted when he was 17 years old.

According to an article published in a 1992 edition of The Benton Courier, the incident took place during a robbery at Mount Olive Grocery Store on West Sardis Road.

Robin Richardson, a sixth-grade student at Bryant Middle School, was pronounced dead at the scene by Sam Ballard, who was the county coroner at the time.

Hazel was reportedly working at the store with her daughter at the time when Kitchell and Steven Weger Jr. came in and shot both of them with a shotgun. Robin was also stabbed during the incident.

Kitchell is responsible for stabbing Robin.

Weger, who was 18 at the time of his conviction, was not eligible for a new sentence.

Saline County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Bush will be representing the state during the case.

North Little Rock attorneys Lee Short and Majorie Rogers will serve as Kitchell’s legal counsel, according to court documents.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to last three days.