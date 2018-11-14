Man receives life sentence again in '92 case

Wednesday, for the second time in his life, Chad Kitchell listened as a jury gave him a life sentence. After hearing the decision in Saline County Circuit Court, Kitchell did not have much expression, only closing his eyes for a brief moment.

Kitchell pleaded guilty to capital murder in 1992 for his involvement in the murder of a 12-year-old girl and the attempted murder of her mother at Mount Olive Grocery Store on Sardis Road.

Because he was only 17 at the time of the incident, he was eligible for a resentencing hearing thanks to a 2011 Arkansas Supreme Court ruling regarding all juveniles sentenced to life in prison prior to 2012.

Saline County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Bush, who was representing the state during the case, said she is very happy with the sentence.

She added that the resentencing was a difficult time for the family, but hopes the sentence will give them some kind of peace.

"They sought justice for their daughter," Bush said.

Having been incarcerated for 26 years, Kitchell will be eligible for parole in four years.

"It's not what we want, but it's the best results that could be," said Robert Richardson, father and husband to the victims.

Hazel Richardson, who was shot in the neck by a shotgun during the crime, said she wants her daughter to be remembered for her dream of wanting to be a judge.

Even though she died, Hazel said her daughter was able to contribute to the justice system.

After the sentence was announced, while filing out of the courtroom, a few of the jurors nodded to the victim's family and one juror shook Robert and Hazel's hands before leaving.

Lee Short, who was serving as Kitchell's legal counsel during the proceedings, said he did not wish to comment on the results.

More information about the case will be included in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier.