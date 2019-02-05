Man to serve 3 decades for sexual abuse

A Mabelvale man will spend the next 30 years incarcerated by the Arkansas Department of Correction after being sentenced Friday on multiple counts of sexual abuse.

William Lee Brown Jr., 82, admitted in October 2018 that he sexually abused a juvenile female from the time she was 3 to 6 years old, according to the Saline County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Brown had been charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse following his November 2017 arrest.

Following the testimony, Saline County Circuit Judge Grisham Phillips said that he had no sympathy for the defendant because of his advanced age.

“You have been able to live a good life of freedom all these years,” before sentencing the defendant to three decades in prison.

The victim told police that the abuse continued to bother her and made her come forward when she was 16.

A statement from the victim was read during the hearing Friday.

The victim noted that little things continue to bother her stemming from the many years of abuse, including going to Sonic, which was a place the defendant would take her for milkshakes. She said it made memories resurface.

Also during the sentencing hearing, the court heard from a relative of Brown, whom he also abused. She testified that the defendant began abusing her when she was 10 and continued until three weeks prior to her 17th birthday.

She is now in her 50s, according to the Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

During her testimony, she described how Brown threatened to kill her family if she told anyone of the abuse.

Saline County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Bush represented the state in the case.