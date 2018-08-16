Manhunt still underway

Arkansas State Police are still on the lookout for a person who was involved in an accident with a state trooper's vehicle Monday and then fled the scene.

According to reports, the accident took place near the intersection of Highways 128 and 70 where the individual had been stopped for a traffic violation.

As of today, the person had not been located, said ASP spokesperson Bill Sadler.

Sadler added that the person has been identified by law enforcement, but a description of the person has not been released.

Lt. Jeff Silk, of the Saline County Sheriff's Office, said Saline County deputies are not involved with manhunt.