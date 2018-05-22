Massey resigns from coaching after 18 years

Longtime Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals softball coach Sammi Massey submitted her resignation from all coaching duties Monday, two days after winning her fifth state championship.

Massey began her career 18 seasons ago as an intern at Harmony Grove.

During her tenure she has won more than 400 games, has five championship rings and countless conference titles. She also has been named coach of the year a number of times.

Massey told The Saline Courier that she is "Ready to be mom," as her son, Mason, enters his senior year in the fall.

Chad Gardner was promoted as new head coach during Monday's Harmony Grove School Board meeting. Gardner served under Massey this past season as assistant coach. He also will be head coach for the volleyball program.

See Tuesday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full story.