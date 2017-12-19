McCallister sentenced to 48 months probation in tax case

By: 
Josh Briggs
Managing Editor
jbriggs@bentoncourier.com
Tuesday, December 19, 2017
BENTON

According to documents filed Tuesday at the Saline County Courthouse, former Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister pleaded guilty to multiple counts of failure to file tax returns.

McCallister was sentenced to 48 months probation. Also, McCallister must file income taxes for the years 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016 within 120 days of sentencing.

See the full story in Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier.

Category: