McCulley to speak to history society Thursday

Clyde McCulley lives in Portland, Maine, but his memories are many times on growing up in Benton.

He has written a book called “The Boy on Shady Grove Road.” It is a childhood memory of growing up in the 1940s and 50s in the south.

He will be in Benton at 7 p.m. Thursday to sign copies of his book and speak during the Saline County History & Heritage Society's monthly meeting.

The society is located at 123 N. Market St. in Downtown Benton.

McCulley received his doctorate in higher education and administration. After working as a professor of art at several private colleges, McCulley served 20 years as the director of the School of Art at Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute. He is

now retired and plans to write more books and is planning to release his next piece soon.

In “The Boy on Shady Grove Road,” he tells about things that only those of who grew up in the '50s and '60s remember.

McCulley has a unique way with telling his memories of growing up on what is now Longhills. He mentions people who many may recognize in his book and many memories as well.

The public is invited to attend the meeting.