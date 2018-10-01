McDonalds to host Benton PD event

At McDonald's located at 1023 Military Road officers will be meeting with residents to discuss community issues from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

All attendees will receive a small McCafe coffee courtesy of their neighborhood McDonald's.

“We are proud to be part of the Benton community and look forward to hosting events, like Coffee With A Cop, that help bring our community together,” said Eliecer Palacios, owner and operator of the Benton location. “We hope community members will attend to chat over coffee in a safe and friendly place and get to know our officers face-to-face.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national law enforcement program that brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss community issues, learn more about each other and build relationships in an informal, neutral environment. "Coffee with a Cop" sessions provide community residents the opportunity to sit down with officers, ask questions and share what’s on their mind. Citizens and police officers get to know each other and discover mutual goals for their community. McDonald’s is one of many locations for these events across the country. For more info: http://coffeewithacop.com/.